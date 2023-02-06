Cristiano Ronaldo accused of making matches’ more difficult’ by Saudi team-mate

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Cristiano Ronaldo is making games harder for his new Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, a team-mate has surprisingly revealed. Former Bayern Munich star Luis Gustavo believes the Manchester United and Real Madrid legend is making opposition players raise their game when they face the Riyadh outfit. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner completed a stunning move to Saudi Arabia following his release by Manchester United, with the most lucrative contract in world football agreed when heading to the Middle East. Ronaldo has not made the immediate impact expected of him in Riyadh, with only one goal recorded from the penalty spot during a run that has seen Al-Nassr win one of two league encounters while also suffering a Saudi Super Cup defeat to Al-Ittihad.

Since beginning life as an Al-Nassr player, Ronaldo has seen his new side win, lose and draw across his three matches. And team-mate Luiz Gustavo, who spent the peak of his career playing in Brazil’s midfield, admits there is a downside to the Portugal icon’s presence. Defender Gustavo said: “Certainly the presence of Cristiano makes it difficult for us as all teams seek to participate against him in the best possible way, and he gives motivation to everyone [on the opposition].”

Gustavo did also add that Ronaldo gives his side a big advantage when they go into games. Despite being a veteran himself at 35, the Brazilian told RT Arabic that everyone continues to learn from the striker. “His presence at Al-Nassr gives a great advantage to the group because we learn from him everyday, given the great capabilities he possesses, both technically and physically. Cristiano Ronaldo was created for challenges and he always succeeds in them,” Gustavo continued. “And everyone here is waiting for what he will present. He has already scored his first goal, and he therefore got rid of the pressure.”

Despite dropping points at the weekend, Al-Nassr still sit top of the Saudi Pro League on goal difference. Rudi Garcia’s men also have a game in hand on second place Al-Shabab. Ronaldo will be hoping to lead Al-Nassr to their first league title in four years.

SOURCE: Daily Express

RSport (

)