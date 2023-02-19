CR7 vs Messi: Who Has Been the Better Player Since Turning 30 Based on Stats?

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are the greatest players of the current generation. Both stars have broken numerous records in football.

Lionel Messi ‘completed’ football when he won the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina but even this achievement hasn’t written off Cristiano Ronaldo in the GOAT debate. In this article, we would be using their stats since they turned 30 as a metric for deciding who the better player is.

Lionel Messi is currently 35 years old but he doesn’t seem like slowing down. The Argentine legend has won numerous trophies since turning 30, including the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the Copa America, the Spanish La Liga, the French Ligue 1, and the Spanish Super Cup. The biggest trophy that has proven effusive for the Argentine since he turned 30 is the Champions League.

In the area of personal achievement, he has won the Ballon d’Or award twice and has been named the FIFA Men’s Best Player once.

Since Lionel Messi turned 30 five years ago, he has played 308 games, scoring 231 goals and providing 118 assists.

Cristiano Ronaldo on the other hand is 38 years old. The Portuguese superstar has won the Champions League twice since turning 30. He has also won the European Championship and the UEFA Nations League. He also has two Club World Cups to his name.

In the area of personal achievements, he has won the Ballon d’Or and The Best FIFA Men’s award twice each since he turned 30.

Since Cristiano Ronaldo turned 30, he has played 431 games, scoring 361 goals and providing 79 assists.

In conclusion, Cristiano Ronaldo has been the better player since both superstars turned 30. The Portuguese superstar has scored more goals and this is normal as he is older than his counterpart. However, he also has a better goal-per-game ratio and he isn’t far away from Lionel Messi in the area of assists. He has also won more trophies than the Argentine superstar during this period.

