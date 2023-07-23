CR7 in Europe: A Breakdown of All of Cristiano Ronaldo’s 701 Goals in Europe

Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably the greatest player in the history of football. The Portuguese superstar currently plays for Al-Nasser in the Saudi Pro League after leaving Europe in January.

By the time Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United, he had scored 701 goals in Europe in his career.

Cristiano Ronaldo played for Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus in Europe. He played in three of Europe’s top five leagues.

In the English Premier League, Cristiano Ronaldo scored 103 goals in 236 matches. Manchester United was the only club he played for in the English Premier League. It was his time at Real Madrid that was the most successful phase of his career. The Portuguese superstar scored 311 goals in 292 matches in the Spanish La Liga. In the Italian Serie A, he scored 81 goals in 98 matches during his time with Juventus.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest goalscorer in the history of the Champions League. He scored 140 goals in 183 matches in the competition.

In the Copa Del Rey, he scored 22 goals in 30 matches. He scored 13 goals in 27 matches in the FA Cup. In the Carabao Cup, he scored 4 goals in 12 games. In the ten games he played in the Coppa Italia, he scored four goals. He played in the Supercopa de Espana during his time at Real Madrid and in 7 matches, he scored 4 goals.

In Liga Portugal, he scored 3 goals in 25 matches. He played in the Europa League six times during his time at Manchester United. He scored two goals. In the Portuguese Cup, he scored two goals in three games. In the Supercoppa, he scored two goals in three games. In the UEFA Super Cup, he scored two goals in one game. In Champions League qualifiers, he scored one goal in four games.

Johndominic01 (

)