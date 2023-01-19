CR7 Brace, Messi goal, Mbappe masterclass and what happened in the friendly game between Al Nassr and PSG

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to action on Thursday as PSG faced Al Hilal and Al Nassr stars in Saudi Arabia. Lionel Messi, Ramos, Mbappe, and Neymar were all present in the game.

five things happened in the game.

1) Cristiano Ronaldo Brace: CR7 once again showed his prowess in front of goal with two first-half goals. He a penalty and a rebound after his header hit the post.

2) Ramos and Ronaldo Reunion: Teammates in 2017, the former Real Madrid duo faced each other for the first time since they separated. Both players were happy to see each other. Ramos was also among the goal scorers for PSG

3) Lionel Messi’s early goal: Messi opened the scoring just 2 minutes after kick-off. The World Cup winner pounced on a beautiful pass from Neymar to score the first goal.

4) Neymar and Mbappe’s Penalties: Both Players attempted a penalty each for PSG in the game. Neymar penalty was saved while Mbappe scored his own.

5) Mbappe Masterclass: Despite the attention on Ronaldo and Messi, Mbappe once again showed his quality in the game. He was involved in 3 out of the 4 goals scored by PSG. He assisted 2 and scored one.

Akinsports (

)