Countries That Have Hosted The AFCON From 1957 Till Date

The Africa Cup of Nations, commonly known as AFCON, has been a celebration of African football excellence since its inception in 1957. Over the years, it has showcased the talent and passion of the continent’s footballing nations. From the first tournament hosted in Sudan to the upcoming edition in Ivory Coast, AFCON has left an indelible mark on the history of African football.

In 1957, Sudan had the honor of hosting the inaugural AFCON, setting the stage for a tradition that would continue for decades. Egypt followed suit in 1959, with Ethiopia hosting the tournament in 1962 and Ghana in 1963. This early rotation of host nations demonstrated the diversity of the African continent and its commitment to showcasing football on a grand stage.

As the years went by, AFCON became more than just a sporting event; it became a symbol of unity and pride for African nations. Tunisia, Ethiopia, and Sudan took their turns once again in the late 1960s and early 1970s, reinforcing the tournament’s significance in the African sporting calendar.

In 1972, Cameroon stepped into the limelight as a host nation, further elevating the competition’s status. Egypt and Ethiopia returned as hosts in the subsequent editions, demonstrating the enduring popularity and significance of AFCON.

The 1980s and 1990s saw a mix of host nations, including Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Morocco, and Algeria. Each tournament brought its unique flavor and showcased the rich cultural tapestry of the continent. Senegal and South Africa also had their moments in the spotlight, hosting AFCON in 1992 and 1996, respectively.

The turn of the millennium marked a milestone with Ghana and Nigeria co-hosting the tournament in 2000. Mali, Tunisia, and Egypt took their turns, with Egypt hosting the competition in 2006 and 2019, displaying their commitment to African football.

In recent years, AFCON has ventured into new territories, with Gabon and Equatorial Guinea jointly hosting in 2012 and Equatorial Guinea hosting solo in 2015. Gabon and Egypt followed suit, showcasing their readiness to welcome the footballing world.

In 2019, Egypt once again took the reins, and the 2020/2021 edition, originally scheduled for Cameroon, was postponed due to the global pandemic, with Cameroon finally hosting in 2021. Now, in 2023, Ivory Coast will welcome teams and fans alike to celebrate African football once more.

