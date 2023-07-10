CONFIRMED: Transfers In and Out of Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs have brought in a new coach in the wake of last season’s disappointing finish and will be trying to make strides in all areas.

Several transfers have been finalized and are listed below.

Players Arriving 1. Bryan Gil, who had a productive loan at Sevilla and is now back to talk about his future with the new management.

Giovani Lo Celso, a good player who played for Villarreal CF but whose loan was not made permanent, will have to work hard to get the starting lineup.

Thirdly, Leicester’s playmaker James Maddison has signed with Spurs to help cover the vacuum left by Christian Eriksen two years ago. He fits in perfectly with the rest of the team’s abilities.

Napoli native and Serie A winner Tanguy Ndombele is back where he belongs.

Atletico Madrid loanee Reguilon has been recalled. His future seems to be up for discussion.

Exiting Players #1: Arnaut Danjuma, who moves to Villareal CF in the hopes of receiving greater playing time.

Clement Lenglet, who spent a successful loan season in North London, has returned to FC Barcelona.

