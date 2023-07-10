CONFIRMED: Transfers In and Out of Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta’s squad nearly won the Premier League, but ultimately fell short. The front office has made a handful of secret signings ahead of schedule this season.

Cast Members:

After an excellent season in Ligue 1, Folarin Balogun switched allegiances to the United States national team and returned to Arsenal with an uncertain future.

Cedric, formerly of Southampton and Arsenal, was loaned to Fulham and participated in a few games, raising serious doubts about his long-term bility there.

Third, Kai Havertz, a forward for Chelsea, has signed with Arsenal after several successful seasons there. Reportedly, he signed for £65M.

After Patrice Vieira was fired as Crystal Palace’s coach, Arsenal midfielder Albert Lokonga transferred to the club. He goes back to an uncertain future.

The youthful Brazilian attacker Marquinhos joined Norwich FC of the Championship, but he was unable to assist the club win promotion. He’s back, and he may be leaving soon to get some work experience.

Nuno Tavares, a natural wing back who has shown promise for Olympique Marseille, is another player Arteta may consider signing for the upcoming season.

7. Nicolas Pepe – The Ivorian’s loan stint with OGC Nice was not the best, but with Arteta staying out of it, the club would do anything to keep him around and use him as protection against other attackers.

Goalkeeper Alex Runnarson impressed throughout his time at Alanyaspor. He has yet to master his craft and may still go out on loan.

Fan favorite Auston Trusty has been loaned to Birmingham to improve their defense. He’s back, and he might play a role for the youthful Gunners this season.

First, Granit Xhaka, who became a fan favorite despite difficulties at The Emirates, is leaving for Bayer Leverkusen in a move that is expected to cost the club around £21 million. His absence will be keenly felt.

The young man’s self-assurance and experience will both increase as he gets more playing time, as mentioned by Catalin Cirjan (2). He has signed with Rapid Bucharest.

only (

)