CONFIRMED: No African Nation Remains As Morocco Join Nigeria And South Africa To Exit The World Cup.

4 African nations participated in this edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, but none of them still remain following the conclusion of the round of 16 today.

South Africa, Morocco and Nigeria all managed to reach the last 16 despite the tough groups they had to navigate, but their efforts to reach the quarterfinals wasn’t enough as their respective opponents proved too strong for them.

First was South Africa who fell to a 2-nil defeat against The Netherlands in the early hours of last Sunday, followed by the Super Falcons who held their own against England but eventually bowed out on penalties yesterday.

After England were reduced to 10 women, Nigeria looked the likelier side to progress, but unfortunately they just couldn’t find that one goal they needed as the Three Lionesses stood firm to take the game to penalties which they won.

Now Morocco has joined Nigeria and South Africa to book their flight home after losing 4-nil to France without recording a single shot on target.

From the looks of it, women’s football in Africa still have a long way to go before they can catch up with the rest of the world, but with the right investment, it won’t be long before we start seeing the likes of Nigeria reach the WC final.

