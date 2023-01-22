Confirmed Manchester United XI vs Arsenal: McTominay replaced Casemiro

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United take on Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon and Erik ten Hag has named his starting line-up.

The Reds enter the contest after losing to Crystal Palace on Wednesday night for the tenth time in a row across all competitions. After seeing Newcastle lose points in the league on Saturday, today would be a fantastic opportunity to recover.

It should come as no surprise to anyone that David de Gea will start in goal. Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, and Luke Shaw make up the back four he plays behind.

We are without Casemiro in midfield due to his suspension. Instead of bringing in Fred, Ten Hag has chosen to bring in McTominay, who will be joined by Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes.

While Marcus Rashford attacks from the left and Wout Weghorst handles all the grunt work inside the box, Antony starts on the right.

