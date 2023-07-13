Confirmed Arsenal Official Starting XI Line Up To Face Nunberg At Germany Announced.

On Friday, an official announcement about the transfer of Jurrien Timber to Arsenal is anticipated. A slight disagreement with the club’s contract prevented Timber from playing Nurnberg in Germany today, despite the fact that the match was scheduled to go place. Timber has finished his obligations in the department of internal communications.

Even though there have been rumors circulating that the player’s team believes Juventus would be Thomas Partey’s ideal destination in the event that he were to leave Arsenal, Al-Ahli are continuing their efforts to persuade Partey to move to Saudi Arabia. Al Khaleej are competing, in contrast to Al Nassr, who are not.

Ramsdale; Partey, Trossard, degaard; Saka, Nelson, and Nketiah; White; Saliba; Gabriel; and Kiwior. Arsenal XI against. Nurnberg.

A number of Arsenal’s bench players, including Hein, Cedric, Tierney, Trusty, Walters, Jorginho, Vieira, Havertz, Nwaneri, Lewis-Skelly, Jesus, and Balogun, came off the bench to play.

Declan Rice is set to officially announce his exit from West Ham United a video on either Friday or Saturday, before joining the Arsenal squad in the United States on their tour. The Arsenal squad is now in the United States.

