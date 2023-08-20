Comparison of Kane and Lewandowski’s Career Goals, Assists, and Titles

Kane and Robert Lewandowski are among the best strikers of all time. The two players have remained highly consistent in performance for over a decade.

Kane recently joined Bayern Munich from Tottenham Hotspur for a fee of €100 million and has already established himself as the best striker in the Bundesliga. He was unable to lift his first ever career title following Bayern Munich’s loss to Borussia Dortmund in a cup final.

However, Kane is expected to win a silverware this season under Thomas Tuchel. Kane netted one goal and provided one assist in Bayern Munich’s 4-0 win over Bremen.

Harry Kane is the second highest goalscorer of all fine in the premier league and Tottenham Hotspur’s all-time leading top scorer. He’s also the highest goalscorer of all time in England’s national team and can be considered as one of the greatest players of all time.

He has scored a total of 354 goals and provided 88 assists in 585 matches so far in his career. Harry Kane has never lifted a silverware despite scoring over 300 career goals. Robert Lewandowski on the other hand has scored 621 goals and provided 174 assists in 865 matches. He’s one of the most decorated footballers of all time with 28 trophies.

Malikings (

)