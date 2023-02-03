Comparing The Type Of Midfield Partner Enzo Fernandez Had At Benfica With Chelsea’s Current Midfield

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

With the addition of players into Chelsea’s squad, fans should know that they would be seeing a different type of squad as well as formation in Chelsea’s next matches. Along with the changes in faces, formation and line up, a change in Playstyle should also be expected. At this point, Graham Potter has little or no excuse as to why he cannot improve Chelsea’s current state, and probably compete for the top four in the premier league.

Before the last few signings, it was obvious that Chelsea had started improving in terms of defense, however, there were still lots of errors in their midfield and defense. In Chelsea’s last match against Liverpool, which ended 0-0, it was obvious that both teams lacked creativity and finishing, however, after Mudryk was introduced, the team became more active in terms of attack.

With Mudryk and Enzo Fernandez in Chelsea’s squad, fans can sure of creativity in the team, however, Enzo Fernandez performance would also be affected by the type of midfield partner he finds himself with. Enzo Fernandez is a centre midfielder who played a huge role in Benfica. Enzo Fernandez direct midfield partner was Florentino who is a defensive midfield.

At the moment, Chelsea has two defensive midfielders who are Kante and Zakaria, however, both players are currently injured.Jorginho who is also a defensive midfielder was recently sold to Arsenal, which leaves the team with no defensive midfielder at the moment. Every top team in the premier league also has a defensive midfield who plays a huge role in the team’s defense and also compliments the performance of the centre midfielder.

Manchester United performance in the absence of Casemiro compared to their performance in his presence explains why a centre midfielder also needs a defensive midfielder to succeed.

Do you think Enzo Fernandez performance would be affected by the absence of a defensive midfielder? Drop comments below.

