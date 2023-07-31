SPORT

Comparing the total numbers of goals and Assists by Haaland & Hojlund before their move to the EPL

Rsmus Hojlund is set to join Manchester United after Atalanta and the English outfit reached a compromise on a deal worth a staggering £70 million plus.

The move is reportedly subject to paperwork and medicals, expected to be completed early this week, according to reliable transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano.

Before the agreement between the two clubs, an interesting development was noticed when Rasmus Hojlund was conspicuously excluded from Atalanta’s friendly match against Bournemouth, leading to speculations that something significant was happening behind the scenes.

As the deal nears its completion, football fans and analysts have been eager to assess how the young striker will adapt and perform at the iconic Old Trafford.

However, this high-profile transfer has also triggered debates and raised several questions due to the hefty price tag, his age, and the fact that he is yet to prove himself at the highest level of competition.

In light of these discussions, many have brought up the statistical comparisons between Rasmus Hojlund and another young sensation, Erling Braut Haaland, before he made his move to Manchester City.

Erling Braut Haaland had an impressive record before joining the English club. In a total of 182 games played, he netted an astonishing 135 goals and provided 36 assists.

Comparatively, Rasmus Hojlund has played in 87 games, scoring 27 goals, and managing 8 assists. While the stats show that Hojlund’s numbers are not on par with Haaland’s before their respective moves to the Premier League.

