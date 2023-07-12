Comparing The Stats Of Osimhen At Napoli And That Of Mbappe At Monaco To Know If He Is Worth €200M

Kylian Mbappe is currently one of the top three best players in the world. The 24 years old striker has built a name for himself and has even been predicted to emerge as the successor of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Mbappe’s speed, dribbling and goal scoring ability makes him Cristiano Ronaldo’s ideal replacement, even though he would need to work on other qualities like his heading and others. The French forward would also need to improve on his passing abilities and creativity before he can be crowned the next football legend.

Mbappe is already considered to be one of PSG legends, as he holds the record for the highest goals scored for the club. Mbappe’s Success story came after just one successful season at Monaco. The French forward scored 27 goals and provided 16 assists in 60 games for Monaco. This record doesn’t look so impressive, however, it was his goal record in his last season at the club that made PSG take interest in him. Mbappe scored 26 goals and provided 8 assists in his last season at Monaco. This prompted PSG to pay €180 million to sign the youngster.

Victor Osimhen on the other hand has scored 59 goals and provided 14 assists in 101 matches for Napoli. This is a great goal record, but a lot more is expected of a clinical striker. A lot of fans are wondering if PSG would be willing to sign Osimhen for €200 million after Napoli’s president revealed that PSG is the only club that can sign him for that amount. However, just like Mbappe, Osimhen’s goal record last season would be the reason why PSG would be willing to offer Napoli €200 million for the striker. Last season, Osimhen scored 31 goals and provided 4 assists in 39 games. A record which accounts for more than half of the goals he has scored since he joined Napoli.

This record shows that Osimhen is worth €200 millon, and so PSG would be willing to pay this huge sum of money for the striker. Do you think PSG would be the best choice for Osimhen? Drop comments below.

Tegajames (

)