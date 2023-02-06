Comparing The EPL Debuts Of Enzo Fernandez For Chelsea & Jorginho For Arsenal

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Following the dramatic January transfer deadline day moves that saw Jorginho complete a shocking move to league leaders Arsenal from Chelsea football club and the blues successfully securing the services of Enzo Fernandez as his replacement from SL Benfica.

Chelsea sold Jorginho for £12m just 6 months till the end of his contract and signed highly rated World Cup winner, Enzo Fernandez for a British record fee of £106m.

It was a pretty smart bit of business from the west London club because Enzo is only 22 years old and has now committed the next 8 years of his career to play for the club, eager to write his name in the history books of the club.

For Arsenal, a 31-year-old Jorginho will offer them more experience and elite mentality as they lead the charge to become the new champions of England.

COMPARING THE DEBUTS OF BOTH PLAYERS

Enzo Fernandez

Chelsea manager wasted no time in giving Enzo Fernandez his full Chelsea debut against Fulham at Stamford Bridge and the Argentinian midfielder proved himself a brilliant player despite just a couple training sessions with the team.

At the heart of the Chelsea midfield, Enzo Fernandez became the only midfielder this game week in the Premier League to register 5+ successful ball recoveries (10) and 5+ successful tackles (6) in a single game for any other team.

This is a very good start for Enzo and it proves that we can expect more from him once he settles in the Premier League.

Jorginho

Unlike Enzo, Jorginho started on bench for Arsenal at Goodison Park. With the match tied at 0-0, Arteta brought the former Chelsea midfielder on for his debut and within a minute, Everton scored what turned out to be the winning goal.

Many fans have blamed Jorginho for this, but anyone who is honest knows that this is not true.

Even though he couldn’t help them get a positive result, Arsenal weren’t their usual selves and blaming the former Chelsea number 5 for this loss is simply unfair.

But comparing both debutants, Enzo Fernandez was clearly the better player. As a matter of fact, he equaled Jorginho’s Chelsea record of most successful long balls in a single Premier League game this season (6/7) vs Crystal Palace . The new number 5 also made (6/7) successful long balls in the 0-0 draw vs Fulham.

