Comparing the Career Stats of Haaland and Hojlund Before Both Stars Moved to the EPL

Next season, we may be having a very special battle on our hands. The Red Devils recently completed the signing of Rasmus Hojlund in a deal worth €75 million. This is more than the amount Manchester City paid for Erling Haaland, who took the English Premier League by storm last season with his extraordinary goalscoring abilities.

It would be unfair to compare Rasmus Hojlund to Erling Haaland. Both stars had a different career path before moving to the English Premier League. While Erling Haaland had the privilege of playing for two of the biggest clubs when it came to developing youngsters, RB Salzburg and Borussia Dortmund, Hojlund started his professional career in Copenhagen before moving to Strum Graz where he spent only seven months before moving to Serie A club, Atalanta.

Erling Haaland joined Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund where he had already established himself as one of the deadliest goalscorers in the world. Rasmus Hojlund on the other hand is a 20-year-old striker who joins the Red Devils as a diamond in the rough with less than three seasons of senior football under his belt.

Before Erling Haaland moved to Manchester City, he already had two great seasons with Borussia Dortmund where he scored more than 80 goals. In all, he had played 182 goals in his career before moving to the English Premier League. He scored 135 goals and provided 36 assists.

On the other hand, Rasmus Hojlund has played less than a hundred games in his senior career. In his time at Copenhagen, Strum Graz, and Atalanta put together, he has only played 87 games, scoring 27 goals and providing 8 assists.

