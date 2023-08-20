SPORT

Comparing Ronaldo’s Instagram Followers With 20 Premier League Clubs Combined Instagram Followers

Al-Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo has 601,000,000 on Instagram according to reports. All the 20 clubs in the premier league have a combined Instagram followers of 271,000,000.

This means Cristiano Ronaldo’s Instagram followers is more than the combined Instagram followers of all the 20 clubs in the EPL right now.

Ronaldo can be considered as one of the greatest players of all time. He recently guided 10-man Al Nassr to their first ever Arab Club Champions Cup title after scoring twice in a 2-1 extra-time win over Al-Hilal.

The Portuguese scored twice after Al-Hilal took the lead in the final helping Al-Nassr win the Championship for the first time in history. Ronaldo later posted photos with the trophy and thanked the fans for supporting the club in their victory.

Saudi Pro League has had a massive boost ever since the arrival of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner at Al-Nassr with big names looking to join the league. Neymar is the most recent top player to join Saudi Pro League. Al-Hilal spent €80 million to sign Neymar from PSG.

Ruben Neves, Karim Benzema, Kalidou Koulibaly, Otavio, Fofana, Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane, Roger Ibanez, Allan Saint-Maximin, Riyad Mahrez, Roberto Firmino, Edouard Mendy, N’golo Kante, Milinkovic-Savic, Fabinho, Malcom and Jordan Henderson are among the biggest names in Saudi Pro League right now.

