Comparing PSG’s Attacking Trio Last Season With Their Current Attacking Trio In 2023/2024 Season

PSG were held to a 0-0 draw by Lorient in their opening game season. The Parisians have the most valuable squad in the Ligue 1 but they were unable to emerge victorious in their first league game under Enrique.

PSG had one of the best attacking trio in the top five leagues. Messi, Neymar and Mbappe formed an attacking partnership at the club. The three players preformed well individually but they were unable to help PSG win the UEFA Champions League.

Messi then parted ways with PSG to join MLS side Inter Miami. The 35 year old fell under lots of criticisms during his time at PSG. He eventually left the club to join David Beckham’s side and has been in top form since his arrival to Major League Soccer. Neymar has also been linked with a move out of PSG while Kylian Mbappe is expected to remain at the club.

Marco Asensio, Kang-In Lee and Goncalo Ramos are PSG’s current attacking trio in 2023/2024 season. Ousmane Dembele and Kylian Mbappe may play together at PSG this season. However, Mbappe isn’t interested in signing a new deal at PSG and will leave the club once his contract expires.

Marco Asensio may also form an attacking partnership with Ousmane Dembele and Goncalo Ramos at PSG this season. Compared to their former attacking trio of Messi, Neymar and Mbappe. Their current attacking side seems like a downgrade.

Malikings (

)