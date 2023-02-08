Comparing Potter With Previous English Managers At Chelsea In The EPL Era

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Graham Potter was appointed to manage Chelsea after Thomas Tuchel was sacked in September, 2022. This makes Potter the fifth Englishman that has managed the club in the English Premier League (EPL) era. How has he fared in comparison to his previous compatriots that has handled the job?

The first English coach to manage the London club in the EPL era is David Webb whose appointment took effect from February 26, 1993. He had the mandate of completing the season after Scottish gaffer, Ian Peterfield was given the boots. Webb was in charge of the team for 134 days over which he took the club through 13 games – all in the English first tier. He only managed 5 wins and 19 points within the period earning 1.46 points per game. He was succeeded by Glenn Hoddle, his compatriot. Hoddle, a midfielder in his playing days, was in charge of the blues for 1095 days which ran from the beginning of 1993/94 to the end of 1995/96 seasons. The former Swindon Town coach started his Chelsea career with only three wins in his first twenty one games. Altogether, he coached the club into 140 matches out of which he won 45, drew 47 and lost 48. His average points per game was 1.30.

The next two managers, Ruud Gullit and Gianluca Vialli, were Dutch and Italian coaches respectively. The next English gaffer to manage the club is Graham Cryril Rix. The Asken-born coach, who served in assistant capacity to both Gullit and Vialli was in the saddle for four days (September 13 to 14, 2000) as a caretaker manager. He won one and lost his second game in charge before Claudio Ranieri, took over. This ushered in an era of non-British coaches.

After Maurizio Sarri was sacked in 2019, Frank James Lampard Junior (who happens to be Chelsea’s highest goal scorer ever) was appointed to manage the club. He was in the saddle for 571 days coaching the team through 84 games out of which he won 44 and drew 15. This earned him an average points per match of 1.75. He became the first English man to take the club to a final when he lost the grand finale of 2019/20 FA Cup to Arsenal. Lampard was succeeded by Thomas Tuchel (who is the first German to manage the club).

Graham Porter has taken the Blues through 22 games since he took over in September. He has won 9, drawn 6 and lost 7 games thereby earning a points per match of 1.5. This makes him second to only Lampard in terms of achievement. It is worthy of note that he is the only English coach of Chelsea that has won a trophy before taking up the job at the London club.

All images are sourced from Google.

LatestUpdates4U (

)