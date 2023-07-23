Comparing Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Debuts in MLS and Saudi Pro League

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have engaged in numerous intense competitions throughout their careers in Europe. However, both players have recently decided to showcase their exceptional skills in different parts of the world. Messi has chosen to pursue his career in the United States, while Ronaldo has opted to play in Saudi Arabia.

Now, let’s delve into the thrilling debuts of these two football legends in Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League, respectively.

Messi’s debut for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi commenced his era at Inter Miami on July 21, 2023, marking his US debut in a Leagues Cup match versus Cruz Azul. Excitement filled the DRV PNK Stadium as Messi received approval to join the game as a substitute.

The fans erupted into a frenzy, chanting the name of the World Cup winner and eagerly waiting for his entrance. Their anticipation reached its peak as the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner took the field, replacing Benjamin Cremaschi in the 53rd minute.

Messi graced the game as Inter Miami held a narrow 1-0 lead. Just before halftime, Finland midfielder Robert Taylor elevated the Herons by scoring the crucial goal.

Initially, it seemed like Cruz Azul would ruin Messi’s momentous occasion when Uriel Antuna netted the equalizer in the 65th minute.

Yet, Messi magnificently showcased his dramatic prowess once more. With seconds remaining in the second half, he masterfully converted a mesmerizing free kick that came from a foul just outside the box, as reported by USA Today.

Ronaldo’s debut for Al Nassr

Ronaldo caused a major stir in the football community with his groundbreaking decision to join Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

Finally, on January 23, 2023, he took to the field for his highly anticipated first appearance with the club. This milestone occurred during the Saudi League match against Ettifaq.

He had an impressive debut in the Middle East, aiding Al Nassr in securing a narrow 1-0 victory.

Talisca scored the solitary goal of the match, expertly heading in Abdulmajeed Al-Sulaiheem’s cross during the 31st minute.

Despite showcasing his array of tricks and step-overs, Ronaldo was unable to convert any chances into goals, according to ESPN.

This triumphant result propelled the Portuguese star’s new team one point ahead of reigning champions Al Hilal in the league standings.

Regrettably for Ronaldo and his teammates, Al Nassr’s season took a downturn after their strong beginning, ultimately placing second in the league behind the champions, Al Ittihad.

