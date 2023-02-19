Comparing Kylian Mbappe and Pele World Cup Stats

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

French forward Kylian Mbappe was highly impressive in their performance in the 2022 World Cup. Mbappe netted 8 goals in the tournament and won the 2022 World Cup Golden Boot.

The 23-year-old also netted a hat-trick in the World Cup final but it wasn’t enough to help his side win the WC.

Mbappe is expected to break Miroslav Klose’s all-time goalscoring record of 16 goals in the World Cup. Mbappe has scored 12 goals in the World Cup and has appeared in two different World Cups. He helped France win the 2018 World Cup and came close to winning the 2022 World Cup.

Brazil legend Pele is often regarded as one of the greatest strikers of all time. He appeared in four different World Cups and he’s the only footballer to win three World Cup titles. Pele also scored 12 goals in 14 games in the World Cup and he’s the highest goalscorer of all time in Brazil’s national team.

Mbappe has netted the same number of World Cup goals as Brazil legend Pele. However, Mbappe has won one World Cup title while Pele has three World Cups in his trophy cabinet. Kylian Mbappe is still 23 years old and he might be able to win another World Cup title.

