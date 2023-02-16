Comparing Chelsea’s Squad Value With Dortmund’s Squad Value After The Blues Lost In The UCL

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea is one of the only two clubs left in the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League this season that’s valued above €1billion. The West London club, alongside Manchester City, aren’t just the only two clubs that’s worth over €1billion in the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League, they are the only two clubs that command over €1billion in squad value in Europe, according to Transfer Market.

On Wednesday evening, Chelsea faced German Bundesliga Club Borussia Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park with their Billion Euros squad. Chelsea’s January Signings Enzo Fernandez, Joao Felix and Mykhaylo Mudryk all started in the game while summer Signings including Marc Cucurella and Kalidou Koulibaly also started in the game.

Chelsea had a few chances to score some goals but the Blues blew their opportunities before Borussia Dortmund’s Forward Karim Adeyemi outran Enzo Fernandez, dribbled past the Chelsea’s record signing and dribble past Kepa Arrizabalaga before converting his solo run to a goal.

According to transfer market, Borussia Dortmund’s squad Value is €522.7million, which is barely half of Chelsea’s squad Value that’s worth €1.04billion, according to Transfer Market.

Despite the lower squad value of the German club, they were able to outplay Chelsea in front of their 80,000 Home Fans and get a deserving win. The Edin Terzic’s side will head into the second leg at Stamford Bridge in London with a goal advantage over Chelsea.

