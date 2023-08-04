CommunityShield: Two Manchester City players who could prove to be decisive

With the Community Shield match between Arsenal and Manchester City looming just around the corner, it’s time to take a closer look at two City players who could prove to be a thorn in Arsenal’s side.

While City boasts of several world-class players, these two players could potentially cause significant damage to Arsenal in the Community Shield match. If Arsenal is to emerge victorious, they will need to keep a close eye on both players. Otherwise, it could be a long day for the Gunners.

1. Kevin De Bruyne

First up is Kevin De Bruyne, the talented midfielder who has been dominating the league ever since his arrival in England. With each passing season, De Bruyne’s game has gone from strength to strength, and he’s become an indispensable player for Pep Guardiola.

With his quick feet, excellent passing, and an eye for goal, the Belgian can be a game-changer for City, especially against a defensively vulnerable Arsenal side. Expect him to cause trouble for the Gunners with his intelligent runs, excellent ball control, and pinpoint accuracy.

2. Erling Haaland

Another player to watch out for is Erling Haaland, the Norwegian forward who has a penchant for scoring goals for fun. Haaland may not have ended up scoring as many goals as he would have liked towards the end of last season, but he has always made an impact whenever he’s been on the pitch.

His speed, skill, and clinical finishing ability make him a nightmare for defenders, and Arsenal’s backline will need to be on their toes to keep him in check. If he gets an opportunity, expect him to make Arsenal pay.

ShidNation90 (

)