CommunityShield: Three Arsenal players who could be vital against Manchester City

It’s that time of the year again, folks! The Community Shield is here and Manchester City will be going up against Arsenal in a battle for the trophy. The game is set to be a fiery encounter, with both teams looking to start the season on the right foot.

Manchester City are coming off the back of a brilliant season where they won the Premier League title, the Champions League and the FA Cup. They will be looking to carry that form into the new season and get a head start on their rivals. Meanwhile, Arsenal will be hoping to bounce back after a disappointing campaign last time around.

This game promises to be an exciting clash of two top teams, with both sides boasting some of the best players in the world. City have the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden and Erling Haaland in their ranks, while Arsenal have Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli to call upon.

As fans gear up for this epic encounter, one thing is for sure – we can expect a lot of goals and drama.

1. Bukayo Saka

The England forward was a revelation for Arsenal last season, chipping in goals and assists for the Emirates giants. He has shown immense maturity beyond his years, providing consistent performances and contributing to several goals. Against Manchester City, Saka’s speed and quick decision-making abilities will be vital in counter-attacking situations. The youngster has the potential to be a game-changer, and his versatility will make it difficult for the City defense to handle him.

2. Thomas Partey

The Ghanaian midfielder’s physicality, ball-winning abilities, and distribution will make him an essential player in the midfield. Partey will have to be at his best against Manchester City’s impressive midfield. If he can provide some steel and keep things organized in midfield, Arsenal can dictate the tempo of the game.

3. Martin Odegaard

Arsenal’s captain and talisman is having a slow start to the season, having scored just three goals in 14 league appearances. However, his leadership prowess cannot be overlooked, and he is capable of producing match-winning moments. Odegaard’s speed and positioning in and around the middle can be a threat to any midfield. Against Manchester City, he will have to step up and lead the Arsenal attack.

