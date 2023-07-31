SPORT

Community Shield: How Arsenal May Lineup Against Manchester City

As Arsenal prepares for the much-awaited Community Shield showdown against Manchester City on August 6th, manager Mikel Arteta faces a crucial selection dilemma in midfield. With the recent acquisitions of Declan Rice and Kai Havertz, the Gunners’ midfield options have gained significant strength.

The potential lineup for this highly-anticipated fixture could see Rice and Havertz forming a formidable central midfield partnership. Rice, known for his tenacity in ball recovery, would provide a solid defensive shield, allowing Havertz to showcase his creative flair and link-up play with the attacking unit.

In front of the dynamic duo, Arteta may opt for a three-man attacking midfield, featuring established talents like Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe, supported by the clinical finishing of Trossard.

The backline might consist of experienced defenders like Kieran Tierney, Gabriel Magalhães, and new signing Timber, offering defensive solidity and width when needed.

The game’s outcome will largely hinge on how well this rejuvenated Arsenal midfield copes against Manchester City’s formidable lineup, making this a thrilling encounter for fans and a promising start to the new season.

