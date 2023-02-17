This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Barcelona and Manchester United are among the biggest clubs in the top five European leagues. The two teams have several valuable footballers in their respective squads.

Barcelona midfielder Pedri Gonzalez is one of the most valuable young players in the world. Pedri currently has a market value of €100 million and he was sustained an Injury in the first half during Barcelona’s clash with Manchester United in the Europa league. The Spain international was replaced by Roberto few minutes before half-time.

United midfielders Bruno Fernandes has a market value of €75 million while Casemiro is currently valued at €50 million.

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has a market value of €55 million. The 25 year old has been in top form since the beginning of this season and his market value will likely increase at the end of this season.

Robert Lewandowski has a market value of €45 million despite his old age, 34. Antony has a market value of €75 million but didn’t feature against Barcelona due to Injury. Lisandro also missed the clash due to Injury and he’s one of the most valuable defenders in the world. Barcelona centre-backs Jules Kounde and Ronald Araujo have a market value of €60 million each.

Rashford cancelled out Marcos Alonso’s opener in the 52nd minute and Jules Kounde netted an own goal seven minutes later. Raphinha then netted a brilliant equalizing goal for Barcelona to make the score 2-2.

Here is the combined lineup of the most valuable players in Barcelona and Manchester United

Marcus Rashford, Robert Lewandowski and Antony are the forwards while Pedri, Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes are the midfielders. Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez, Araujo and Kounde are the defenders while Ter Stegen is the Goalkeeper.

Malikings (

)