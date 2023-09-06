Combined Lineup Of Best Players In Arsenal And Man Utd After Their Last Meeting

Arsenal scored twice in stoppage time to secure a dramatic victory over Manchester United at Emirates Stadium.

With the score tied at 1-0, United first believed they had snatched three points until Alejandro Garnacho’s 87th-minute goal was disallowed for offside by the video assistance referee.

Few more minutes later, Declan Rice’s deflected shot gave Arsenal the lead before replacement Gabriel Jesus broke free to seal the victory and send the stadium into a frenzy.

In the first half minutes, Marcus Rashford cut inside and blasted an accurate right-footed shot past Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale to give United the lead in the 27th minute after Christian Eriksen’s superb ball set him up. Martin Odegaard struck a powerful finish into the bottom corner few minutes after Marcus Rashford’s opener.

The Gunners lost a fantastic opportunity when the struggling Kai Havertz mis-kicked in front of the net. The Gunners also had a penalty overturned by the VAR when referee Anthony Taylor initially decided Havertz had been fouled.

Here Is The Combined Lineup Of Best Players In Arsenal And Man Utd After Their Last Metting

Marcus Rashford, Gabriel Jesus and Saka are the forwards while Bruno Fernandes, Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard are the midfielders. Oleksandr Zinchenko, William Saliba, Lisandro Martinez and Ben White are the defenders while Onana is the Goalkeeper.

