Colwill’s display against Spain explains why Pochettino should make him a starter next season

Levi Colwill dropped another remarkable performance in England’s 1-0 win over Spain as the young lions claimed the U-21 European Championship title. Meanwhile, his brilliant performance has explained why Pochettino should make him a starter next season.

Colwill showcased tonight that he is truly a ball-playing defender as he made most of the long balls to help his side unlock Spain’s defence. many Chelsea fans on the Internet were in awe of his performance today.

Fortunately for England, Curtis Jones’s first-half strike was what separated both sides this evening. The Liverpool youngster was assisted by Manchester City’s Cole Palmer.

Spain almost equalized at the stoppage time as Abel Ruiz’s penalty was saved by James Trafford which was the last action of the game.

However, Colwill had the following numbers tonight: 1 Penalty committed, 7 clearances, 3 tackles, 2 interceptions, 3 blocked shots, and 9 long balls.

This performance from Colwill shows that he would contribute immensely to Chelsea’s game next season if he’s made a starter by Mauricio Pochettino, just that he would need to be more disciplined.

