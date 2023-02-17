Cody Rhodes Explains His Rule About People Bringing Up His Father In Storylines.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

WWE superstar Cody Rhodes recently revealed that he has a rule about who fosters his father, the great Dusty Rhodes, in storylines. The American Dream was one of the first themes Cody Rhodes elaborated against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. The attorney, Paul Heyman, mentioned Dusty in a tense promotional segment with Cody and how he helped him out with his work during the ECW days. It is also mentioned how Dusty helped train Reigns in his early days.

Cody Rhodes was happy that The Wise Man included his father in the script because it’s a tool he rarely uses. The Royal Rumble winner revealed in an interview with MMA Hour that he has a rule that no one uses his father for the plot, as Dusty hasn’t been able to participate in the storyline since he passed.

“There’s a rule. That’s my rule. It’s not a seriously big rule. If you don’t know Dusty, for example, he didn’t train you on NXT if he didn’t work with you. friend, if you go to buy cheap heaters. You cannot use it. He didn’t come here to do elbow bios. “”He’s not with us, is he?”

Cody explains that this time he’s making an exception because everything Heyman says in his ad is true and it’s in the best interest of the corner.

“In case I’m doing it now, I’m playing for another team, and it looks like my dad is the head coach of the other team.” Bayley, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, and especially Seth and Roman Reigns—all the people he helped, he doesn’t coach me. Paul doesn’t lie. He would lose if he knew that I was fighting Roman, one of his men, in Hollywood, where he wanted me to go from the beginning.

Source; Sportskeeda

Kindly share your thoughts and opinions concerning this article

Micheal10 (

)