Coach Mikel Arteta provides an update on Gabriel Jesus’ situation.

Gabriel Jesus had been in good form during Arsenal’s pre-season friendlies before the 2023/24 season. However, the Brazilian player suffered a knee injury recurrence, causing him to miss the early stages of the season. This is a significant setback for the London-based team.

Ahead of their away match against Crystal Palace in Round 2 of the 2023/24 Premier League, Manager Mikel Arteta shared an update on Jesus’s recovery process, stating, “Jesus has not resumed training yet, but everyone else is fine.”

Given that Jesus has not returned to training, it might take him a few more weeks to fully recover. The Brazilian star had scored 11 goals and provided 8 assists in 33 matches for Arsenal since joining the club from Man City the previous summer. Currently, Eddie Nketiah is Arteta’s top choice for the striker position.

The Spanish coach also provided positive news about Oleksandr Zinchenko, adding, “He’s training with us, and we hope to have him back in action soon.”

Zinchenko is believed to have appeared in a closed-door friendly match between Arsenal and Luton, in which the Gunners secured a 3-0 victory. With new signing Jurrien Timber nursing an injury, the return of the Ukrainian defender is indeed crucial for Arsenal.

Arsenal managed to defeat Nottingham Forest 2-1 in the opening round of the Premier League this season, and they are determined to secure another win against Crystal Palace. However, this will be a challenging match as the Gunners will be playing away from home.

