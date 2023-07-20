Clubs With The Most Valuable Squads Right Now

Arsenal have the most valuable squad in the world right now with a squad value of €1.21 Billion. Mikel Arteta helped the Gunners finish second in the premier league last season and they will play UEFA Champions League football next season. Kai Havertz, Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber are the three players that have joined Arsenal this summer. Ajax forward Mohammed Kudus has also been linked with a move to Emirates amid interests from Brighton.

Some of the most valuable players in Arsenal include Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, Saka, Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel, William Saliba, Ben White and Timber.

Manchester City have the second most valuable squad in the world with a squad value of €1.19 Billion. They won the treble last season and can be considered as the best team in the world right now. Manchester City beat Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich to win the UEFA Champions League title. They defeated Manchester United in the FA Cup final and beat Arsenal to win the Premier League title last season.

Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland, Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo, Rodri, Phil Foden and Julian Alvarez are among the most valuable players in City right now.

PSG have a squad value of €1.03 Billion, they have the third most valuable squad in the world. Kylian Mbappe, Marquinhos, Nuno Mendes, Hakimi, Donnarumma, Neymar and Fabian Ruiz are among the most valuable players in PSG.

Real Madrid have a squad value of €991 million. Jude Bellingham, Aurelian Tchouameni, Federico Valverde, Edouardo Camavinga, Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior are among the most valuable players in Real Madrid.

Bayern Munich have a squad value of €894 million. Joshua Kimmich , Goretzka, Jamal Musiala, Kim Min-Jae, De Ligt, Alphonso Davies, Sadio Mane, Serge Gnabry, Sane and Coman are among the most valuable players in Bayern Munich.

