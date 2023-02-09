Clubs with the longest active unbeaten streaks in Europe’s Top five leagues.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to Transfermarkt, Top Four Hopefuls, Newcastle United are the club with longest active unbeaten run in Europe’s top five league, the Magpies are currently on 16 games unbeaten run in the English Premier League thus far.

Their last defeat in the league came against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool in August 2022 courtesy of a last minute winner from Fabio Carvalho.

French outfit, Stade De Reim are second on the list & are currrently on a run of 14 games unbeaten in the Ligue 1, their last defeat was against Monaco in September 2022.

German heavyweights, Bayern Munich occupies position three on the list & holds a 12-game unbeaten streak in the German Bundesliga, The Bavarians last loss in the league came against Augsburg in September of 2022.

Julian Nagelsmann men are closely followed by RB Leipzig who are also on a 12-game unbeaten streak, with their only defeat coming against Monchengladbach in September.

Xavi Hernandez’s Barcelona are the only representative from the Spanish La Liga, the Blaugrana are undefeated in 11 games so far this campaign.

Brentford are unbeaten in 9 games, while Monaco & Frankfurt are unbeaten in 7 games respectively.

