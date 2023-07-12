Chelsea ranks first on the list of clubs with the highest transfer income in 2023/2024 season, €221 million. The Blues have sold out some of their best players this summer including the likes to Kai Havertz, Mason Mount and Mateo Kovacic.

Chelsea sold Kai Havertz to Arsenal for a fee of £65 million. He’s among the most expensive transfers so far this summer. Havertz struggled to perform well for Chelsea last season and was one of their worst performers. The Blues decided to part ways with him this summer and he’s expected to regain his form at Arsenal.

Chelsea sold Mason Mount to Manchester United for a fee of £60 million this summer. Jed Manchester United first signing this summer and the Red devils are reportedly getting close to secure the signing of Onana from Inter Milan.

Leipzig have generated €134 million on selling players this summer. They sold Christopher Nkunku to Chelsea for a fee of €60 million and Szoboszlai to Liverpool for a fee of €70 million.

Borussia Dortmund earned €108 million after selling Jude Bellingham to Real Madrid. Sporting sold Manuel Ugarte to PSG for a fee of €60 million. They have earned a total of €108 million on selling players this summer.

Wolves have earned €92 million this summer, Sassuolo have earned €90 million, AC Milan have earned €64 million, Atletico Madrid have earned €58 million, Villareal and Salzburg have earned €53 million each this summer.

