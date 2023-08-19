Clubs With Most Points In A Premier League Season

The Premier League, a stage for football’s finest, has witnessed epic battles and remarkable achievements. Among these contests, a coveted accolade emerges – the distinction of accumulating the most points in a single season. As meticulously documented by Opta Analyst, this article journeys through the record books to highlight the select teams that have achieved Premier League excellence by clinching maximum points.

1. Manchester City – 2017-18

The 2017-18 season saw Manchester City ascend to greatness, amassing an astonishing 100 points. Their field dominance translated into relentless victories, etching their name in history as one of the few teams to reach the coveted century mark.

2. Liverpool – 2019-20:

Liverpool’s relentless pursuit of excellence epitomized the 2019-20 season, culminating in a commendable 99 points. Their remarkable consistency and resolute performances propelled them close to the elusive three-digit mark.

3. Manchester City – 2018-19:

Repeating their brilliance, Manchester City secured 98 points in the 2018-19 season. The formidable squad showcased their mettle once again, asserting their dominance and adding to their storied legacy.

4. Liverpool – 2018-19:

Following closely behind Manchester City, Liverpool finished the 2018-19 season with an impressive 97 points. Their unwavering efforts and spirited performances demonstrated their commitment to Premier League glory.

5. Chelsea – 2004-05:

The 2004-05 season witnessed Chelsea’s unyielding determination, resulting in a resounding 95 points. Their march to the summit marked a new era of dominance under Jose Mourinho.

6. Chelsea and Manchester City

In the modern era, Chelsea and Manchester City shared the spoils, both accumulating 93 points in their respective seasons. Chelsea’s triumph in 2016-17 and Manchester City’s pursuit of excellence in 2021-22 solidified their status as contemporary powerhouses.

7. Manchester United and Liverpool

In 1993-94, Manchester United and Liverpool etched their names into history with a commendable 92 points. Their triumphs’ echoes continue to resonate, showcasing their lasting legacy.

8. Manchester United and Chelsea

The 1999-00 season witnessed Manchester United and Chelsea each claim 91 points. These teams seized the moment, showcasing their determination to excel on the grandest stage.

9. Arsenal and Manchester United – Legends Unite

Legends persisted in the 2003-04 and 2008-09 seasons as Arsenal and Manchester United secured 90 points. These iconic teams embodied the Premier League’s fiercely competitive spirit.

