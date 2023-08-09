Clubs that will play in the UCL this season after a long absence

The UEFA Champions League stands as the eminent club tournament in Europe showcasing renowned teams from across the continent. The leading four teams in all the major leagues have already been determined.

1. RC Lens

Despite playing in the French second division four seasons ago, the Ligue 1 club finished second in the league just four points below champions Paris Saint Germain. This marks their third-ever appearance in the competition with their last participation being 20 years ago.

2. Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad secured a spot in the UEFA Champions League despite their 2-1 loss to Atletico Madrid. Their closest rivals Villareal also lost, solidifying Sociedad’s fourth-place finish. The Spanish club last participated in the Champions League a decade ago but failed to progress beyond the group stage in the 2013-14 season.

3. Arsenal

Last season, the Gunners enjoyed a commanding position at the top of the league table for a remarkable 248 days before faltering and relinquishing their hold to eventual champions Manchester City. However, supporters of the club can find solace in the fact that after an absence of seven years Arsenal will make a triumphant return to the prestigious Champions League. Their last appearance in this renowned competition occurred during the 2016-17 season under the guidance of their former manager, Arsene Wenger.

4. Newcastle United

The 2022-23 season was a successful one for Newcastle United in the Premier League. The club finished in the top four ahead of Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, and Chelsea accumulating 71 points. This achievement secured their place in Europe’s elite competition for the first time in two decades.

5. Lazio

Their last appearance in the competition was in the 2020-21 season. They finished second in their group but were knocked out in the Round of 16 by Bayern Munich. Lazio secured qualification for the Champions League after Juventus were deducted points for false accounting allowing Lazio to secure a top-four spot alongside Inter Milan, AC Milan, and Napoli in the competition.

