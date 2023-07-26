SPORT

Clubs That Scored Most Premier League Goals In 2022/2023 Season

Manchester City scored 94 goals in the premier league in 2022/2023 season winning the league title. City’s striker Erling Haaland finished as the top scorer in the competition with 36 goals and was arguably the best striker in the premier league last season. City also won the FA Cup and UEFA Champions League title.

Foden, Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez, Silva, Ruben Dias, IIkay Gundogan and Manuel Akanji were among City’s best players in the premier league last season.Arsenal scored 88 premier league goals last season finishing second in the competition. The Gunners came close to win the title for the first time since 2004 but they lost some of their star players to injury last season including William Saliba and Takehiro Tomiyasu. Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard were Arsenal’s top scorers in the premier league last season.

Liverpool scored 75 goals in the premier league last season. Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, Jota and Darwin Nunez were among Liverpool’s top scorer in the premier league last season.

Tottenham Hotspur netted 70 premier league goals last season, Newcastle United scored 68 goals in the premier league, Manchester United and Brentford registered 58 premier league goals each last season.

