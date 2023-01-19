Clubs that have won every available major trophy in football history

A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

For any football team, winning a trophy represents the pinnacle of success. Some of the titles up for grabs for clubs to win include cup competitions and league tournaments. Being successful in one competition is an impressive accomplishment, but winning multiple competitions is the stuff of legends. Today, we will be looking at the European football clubs who have won everything. This includes football teams that have won every major club trophy available that they competed in.

1- Juventus

Every trophy offered to a team playing in the Italian league has been won by Juventus. The Old Ladies have won every major trophy available to an Italian club, including the Serie A, the Coppa Italia, the Champions League, the UEFA Cup (now the Europa League), the Intercontinental Cup (now the FIFA Club World Cup), and every other competition in which they have competed.

2- Ajax

The Dutch giants are by far the most successful club in the Netherlands. Ajax are also one of the top clubs that have won everything in club football. In its 122-year history, they have won a record number of Eredivisie (36) and KNVB Cup championships (20), in addition to 9 Johan Cruff Shields. They have four UEFA Champions League victories, one UEFA Cup victory (now the Europa League), and two UEFA Super Cup victories in Europe. Ajax was the winner of the Intercontinental Cup internationally in 1972 and 1995.

3- Manchester United

The Red Devils have won numerous trophies over the years, making them one of England’s most successful clubs ever. The 144-year-old club has won the Community Shield 21 times, the FA Cup 12 times, the League Cup 5 times, and the English League 20 times. Manchester United has won three UEFA Champions League championships, one UEFA Europa League, one UEFA Super Cup, and one European Cup Winners’ Cup on the continent. Internationally, the Manchester-based club have also won the Intercontinental Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup once each to complete an impressive haul of trophies.

4- Bayern Munich

With their dominance of the Bundesliga and victories in every trophy available to German clubs, Bayern Munich are also on the list of clubs that have accomplished the impossible.

5- Chelsea

Following their Club World Cup triumph last year, the Blue contingent of West London joined the bandwagon of four other teams who have completed a clean sweep of trophies. They were added to the list thanks to a 2-1 win over Palmeiras that saw them claim their first ever FIFA Club World Cup. Chelsea have now won the Champions league, Premier league, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, Europa League, FA Community Shield, UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Although FC Barcelona and Real Madrid are two of the best soccer teams in the world, they have not won everything. Real Madrid never won the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup, and Barcelona have never won the UEFA Cup (UEFA Europa League). However, Barcelona are on course to become the sixth team to attain a clean sweep of trophies if they win tbe Europa League this season.

