Arsenal have spent more money than any other club on signing midfielders in a single season. The Gunners currently holds the record for most fee spent on signing midfielders in a single season. Arsenal spent €191.6 million to secure the signing of Kai Havertz and Declan Rice in 2023/2024 season. The two players have established themselves as World-Class midfielders and are expected to put on an impressive performance for Mikel Arteta’s side next season.

Havertz is expected to become an important member of Arsenal’s squad considering his outstanding performances so far with the Gunners. He has been in top form in their pre-season friendlies.

Chelsea are the second club that have spent most money on signing midfielders in a single season. The Blues spent €151.5 million on signing 3 midfielders in 2022/2023 season including Enzo Fernandez.

Manchester United spent €147 million on signing 2 midfielders in 2016/2017 season. Real Madrid spent €123 million on signing 2 midfielders in 2023/2024 season. Jude Bellingham and Arda Guler were the two midfielders who joined the los Blancos.

Juventus spent €121.6 million on signing 3 midfielders in 2020/2021 season, Liverpool spent €119.7 million on signing 3 midfielders in 2018/2019 season, Barcelona spent €110.5 million on signing 3 midfielders in 2019/2020 season.

