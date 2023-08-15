Clubs That Have Never Been Relegated From Europe’s Top Leagues In Their Entire History

Playing in one of the top five European leagues, often called the “big five,” is a dream for many players. These leagues, which include the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga, and Ligue 1, are considered to be the most competitive and prestigious in the world. They are also the most lucrative, with the biggest salaries and transfer fees. Players who compete in these leagues often get the chance to play in the UEFA Champions League, one of the most prestigious tournaments in the world. In this article, we will look at 6 clubs in the major European leagues who have never been relegated from the top tier in the entire history.

1. Athletic Bilbao:

Also known as Athletic Club, they currently play in the Spanish league, also known as the La Liga. Despite the fact that they’re not a commanding force in the league currently, they have never been relegated from the top tier in their history.

2. Real Madrid:

Real Madrid is regarded to as one of the biggest clubs in the world currently. The 14 times Champions League winners have never been relegated from the La Liga in their history.

3. Barcelona:

The Catalan Giants are also another commanding force in the football world currently. It might also be surprising to learn that they’ve never been relegated in theur history.

4. PSG:

The French club are literally the biggest club in France currently. They’ve also never been relegated from thr top French league in their career.

5. Bayern Munich:

They’ve played in the top tier of the German league since their inception. They’re the biggest club in Germany, followed by Dortmund, RB Liepzig and other clubs.

6. Inter Milan:

They are a well known club in the top tier of the Serie A. They’ve also never been relegated from the Serie A in their entire history.

Follow up and share for more interesting updates.

PrimeVine (

)