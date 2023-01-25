Clubs That Generated Most Revenue In 2021/2022 Season

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester City are the top earners in 2021/2022 season. City earned €731 million last season, they also won the 2021/2022 Premier League title. The club have been highly impressive in performance ever since the beginning of this season. Pep Guardiola plan on helping his side win the league title this season and also compete for the UEFA Champions league title. City currently sits second on the premier league table and they face tough competition from Arsenal for the league title this season.

Real Madrid are the second club that generated most revenue in 2021/2022 season, €713 million. The Los blancos won the UEFA Champions league and Laliga title last season. Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema also won the Ballon d’or award in same season after putting on impressive performances for his side.

Liverpool are the third highest earners in 2021/2022 season. The Reds earned a total of €702 million last season. Jurgen Klopp helped his side finish as runners-up in the premier league and UEFA Champions league last season.

Manchester United are the fourth highest earners in 2021/2022 season. The Red devils earned €689 last season. PSG earned €654 million in 2021/2022 season while Bayern Munich earned €653 million last season.

