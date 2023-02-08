Club World Cup – Al Ahly vs RMD: 4-3-3 Lineup Madrid Could Deploy To Move To Finals

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid, begin their quest for Club World Cup Glory, with the Los Blancos set to face Egyptian giants Al Ahly on Wednesday night. The much-anticipated game is scheduled to kick off at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Morrocco.

The winner of this semi-final will face either Brazilian Flamengo or AlHilal of Saudi Arabia in the finals while the losers will play a third-place match. Real Madrid’s opponent was able to advance to this stage after beating Auckland City and Seattle Sounders in the previous round. They were able to thrash Auckland 3-0 in their first round and a 1-0 win over Seattle Sounders followed to propel them to the semifinals. Apart from the club’s World Cup, Al Ahly is currently six points clear in the Egyptian league, and they are the favorite to lift the Egyptian trophy this season.

Real Madrid on the other hand was seeded in the other rounds because they are European Champions. Although they may have the upper hand to beat Al Ahly, Carlo Ancelotti is expected to name a very strong squad that will get the job done in Morocco.

Despite losing 1-0 to Mallorca in the Spanish La Liga, the Los Blancos are expected to bounce back tonight and return to winning ways.

