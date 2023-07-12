SPORT

Club-Friendly: Check Out Manchester United’s Next 5 Matches Including The Game Against Real Madrid

After their convincing 2-0 win over Leeds United in their opening game of the 2023 pre-season campaign on Wednesday in Norway, Manchester United will take on the French Ligue 1 side Lyon in their next game of the campaign on Wednesday, July 19, at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland.

The Red Devils will square off against their English Premier League rivals Arsenal in a club-friendly game on Saturday, July 22, at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, United States of America.

The Erik ten Hag-led team will face Wrexham in one of the pre-season club-friendly games that have been lined up for them on Wednesday, July 26, at Snapdragon Stadium in California, United States.

Manchester United will face Real Madrid in one of the stand-out fixtures of their pre-season campaign on Tuesday, July 27, at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas USA.

The English Premier League side will face Borussia Dortmund on Monday, July 31, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

