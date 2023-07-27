SPORT

CLUB-FRIENDLY: Check Out Manchester United’s Next 3 Fixtures, Dates, And Kickoff Time

Manchester United will be bidding to end their back-to-back defeats in the summer pre-season campaign when they face the German Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund in their next outing, as they continue to get prepared for the upcoming English Premier League season. Recall that the Red Devils have lost their last two pre-season matches against Wrexham and Real Madrid respectively, and they will be seeking redemption when they square off against the German side on Monday, July 31, at Allegiant Stadium in the United States.

The Red Devils will face the French Ligue 1 side RC Lens in another pre-season club-friendly game that has been scheduled to take place at Old Trafford Stadium on Saturday, August 5.

The Erik ten Hag-led team will be aiming to wrap up their summer pre-season campaign on a remarkable note when they play host to the Spanish LaLiga outfit Athletic Bilbao on Sunday, August 6, at Old Trafford Stadium in England.

