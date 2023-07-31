SPORT

CLUB-FRIENDLY: Check Out Manchester United's Last 2 Fixtures Of The Summer Pre-Season Campaign

After their disappointing 3-2 loss to the German Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund in the early hours of Monday, July 31, Manchester United will be hoping to bounce back when they face the French Ligue 1 side RC Lens in their next outing.

(Manchester United players celebrate a goal against Dortmund on Monday morning/ credit: Getty Images)

Recall that the English Premier League giants have lost their last three preseason games, and they will be looking for a much-needed against the French side on Saturday, August 5, at Old Trafford Stadium.

The Red Devils will be hoping to wrap up their summer pre-season campaign on a positive note when they welcome the Spanish LaLiga side Athletic Bilbao to Old Trafford on Sunday, August 6, in their last pre-season game before they get their English Premier League campaign started.

Manchester United will be hoping to build on their impressive 2022-23 season, where they won the English League Cup and also booked a slot in the UEFA Champions League, when they face Wolves in their opening game of the new season on Monday, August 14, at Old Trafford.

