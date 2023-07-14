Club-Friendly: Check Out Arsenal’s Next 4 Matches Including The Though Game Against Barcelona

After their disappointing 1-1 draw against the German second-division side Nuremberg on Thursday in their pre-season campaign opening game, English Premier League side Arsenal will be bidding to bounce back to winning ways when they take on Major League Soccer All-Stars on Thursday, July 20, at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.

The Gunners will confront fellow English Premier League side, Manchester United in one of the most expected pre-season friendlies of the campaign on Saturday, July 22, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA.

Arsenal will square off against the reigning Spanish LaLiga champions, Barcelona in the stand-out fixture of their pre-season campaign on Thursday, July 27, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, USA.

The North Londoners will wrap up their pre-season campaign with the 2023 Emirates Cup final against the French Ligue 1 side AS Monaco on Wednesday, August 2nd, at the Emirates Stadium in London.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

