CLUB-FRIENDLY: Check Out Arsenal’s Next 3 Games

After their remarkable 5-0 demolition of the Major League Soccer All-Stars in their second summer pre-season game on Thursday morning, Arsenal will continue their preparation for the upcoming season with another test game against Manchester United on Saturday, July 22. The game has been scheduled to begin at exactly 10 PM Nigerian time.

The Gunners will be hoping to wrap up their pre-season tour of the United States of America on a remarkable note when they face Barcelona on Wednesday, July 26. The much-anticipated club-friendly match has been scheduled to begin at exactly 9 PM Nigerian time.

Arsenal will be hoping to end their 2023 Summer pre-season campaign on a remarkable note when they lock horns with the French Ligue 1 giants, AS Monaco in the final of the Emirates Cup on Wednesday, August 2nd. The 2023 Emirates Cup final has been scheduled to take place at the Emirates Stadium in London, at 6 PM Nigerian time.

