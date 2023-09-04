SPORT

Claim That I Invited President Tinubu To NBA Conference To Endorse Him Is False – Yakubu Maikyau

The President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Yakubu Maikyau, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), has insinuated, even though he did not make a direct statement, that the NBA did not endorse President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress (APC), by inviting him to deliver an opening address at the annual NBA Conference; as he responded to a question about the rationale for inviting the former Lagos governor, even though he has petitions challenging his victory at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

Yakubu Maikyau had responded, “That Tinubu is President today is a function of the law; what i have done is simply to recognize the position of the law.”

(Forward video to 13:02)

Maikyau, who spoke during an interview on Arise Television, justified the reason why he invited President Tinubu to declare the annual NBA Conference open. According to him, the constitution of Nigeria, and the Electoral Act 2022 have recognized the former Lagos governor as the President, hence, what he did was not to endorse him but to align with the position of the law.

Maikyau said the lawyers who are agitating that the former Lagos governor shouldn’t have been invited to the conference, understand the position of the law, and should be educating Nigerians not heating up the polity.

