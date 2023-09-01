CL Draw Updates: CL Group Stage Draw, UEFA Player of the Year, and Manager of the Year Winners

The ceremony of the Champions League group stage was held on Thursday, August 31 and all the teams that qualified for the Champions League have now known their fate.

One of the toughest groups is Group F where last season’s surprise package, Newcastle United falls into. The English Premier League club finished fourth in the English Premier League last season and was able to keep Liverpool out of this year’s draw. If Eddie Howe’s men are to qualify for the knockout stages, they have plenty of work on their hands as they will be battling with Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund, and AC Milan.

Interestingly, Manchester United would also be playing against Bayern Munich in the Champions League with Harry Kane getting the chance to face an English Premier League club at the first time of asking. Both teams have been drawn in Group A and the two other teams in the group are Galatasaray and Copenhagen.

Below is the full details of the Champions League group stage draw held on Thursday:

In the Champions League ceremony, the UEFA Player of the Year award winner was announced. Manchester City star, Erling Haaland won the award after helping Manchester City lift their first Champions League title.

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola also won the UEFA Manager of the Year award for leading the English Premier League club to glory.

DynamicSports (

)