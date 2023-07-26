Cities In Europe That Hosts More Than One Football Club

Football clubs can be found in different cities around the world. Some football clubs even dub the name of the cities they are in. For example, Manchester United and Manchester City can be found in Manchester in England. In this article, I will take you through some few cities round the world where you can find more than one top professional club.

1. London:

London is one of the cities in England and hosts different clubs like Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Crystal Palace, Brentford, Fulham, West Ham United. They also host some smaller clubs like Charlton Athletic and Queen’s Park Rangers.

2. Madrid:

This city is based in Spain and hosts some of the greatest football clubs in Europe. One major football club that can be found in Madrid is Real Madrid, a club that has won the Champions League tournament 14 times. Another club that can be found in Madrid is Atletico Madrid, a club that was formed by dissidents of Real Madrid.

3. Milan:

This club is based in Italy, and hosts some of the best football clubs in the nation. In Milan, the major clubs found there are AC Milan and Inter Milan. Amazingly, they both share the same stadium (the San Siro). We have few amazing players who have both worn the shirts of Inter Milan and AC Milan.

4. Rome:

In Italy, we also have another city that hosts more than one professional football club. In the city of Rome, we have 2 clubs (Roma and Lazio). Surprisingly, they also make use of the same stadium for their home games (Stadio Olympico).

5. Liverpool:

This club in England hosts some of the greatest clubs in the nation. In Liverpool, you can find Liverpool FC and Everton FC.

6. Manchester:

In this city hosts two of the greatest rivals in football history, Manchester United and Manchester City. Matches between the both of them are always entertaining because of the history they have created.

7. Moscow:

Based in Russia, Moscow hosts clubs like Spartak Moscow, Lokomotiv Moscow, Dynamo Moscow and CSKA Moscow.

