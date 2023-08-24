CIN 7-8 INT: Messi’s Consistency Shows Inter Miami Can Count On Him To Land Them Their 2nd Trophy

Lionel Messi made headlines again on Wednesday evening, leading Inter Miami to a U.S. Open Cup semi-final shootout victory over Cincinnati FC. Inter Miami came into the game fresh off their League Cup victory, hoping to book their place in another final. However, after 18 minutes of play, Luciano Acosta scored a wonderful header for Cincinnati FC. Inter Miami pushed for an equaliser but spent the rest of the half looking for chances. Cincinnati doubled their lead by Brandon Vazquez eight minutes into the second half thanks to blunder by the Inter Miami goalkeeper Drake Callender. Inter Miami needed some encouragement to get back into the game after falling behind by two goals, and Messi didn’t disappoint.

In the 68th minute, the Argentine forward executed a beautiful free kick that set up his colleague Leonardo Campana for a header. Messi once again provided a superb assist for Campana in the seventh minute of stoppage time, and the forward made no mistake in heading it in to send the game into extratime.

Josef Martinez gave Miami the lead in the 93rd minute, but sloppy defence allowed Yuya Kubo to equalise for the hosts seven minutes later. After a 3-3 deadlock at the end of extra time, penalties were called, and Miami converted all five of their attempts while Cincinnati missed their fifth, advancing the visitors to the U.S. Open Cup finals.

Despite failing to score for the first time since joining Miami, Messi was the best player in that game. Well, I feel Messi’s consistency in making an impression in games has demonstrated that Inter Miami can rely on him to land them.theirnsecind trophy. This is a team that has yet to win a trophy since its inception in 2018, but with Messi’s arrival, they may now dream of winning their second trophy.

